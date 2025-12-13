Unpacking Yesterday's Jarring Trades

The NHL had a wild Friday night with three significant trades that reshaped multiple franchises. One involved a Norris Trophy winner who Vancouver couldn't keep. Another saw two goalies swap teams in a change-of-scenery deal. The third was a depth move to patch a hole. All three tell different stories about where teams see themselves right now.

Vancouver Trades Quinn Hughes to Minnesota

The biggest move was Vancouver sending captain Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, and a 2026 first-round pick.

This wasn't Vancouver giving up and rebuilding. This was Vancouver accepting reality. Hughes becomes a UFA after the 2026-27 season. The writing was on the wall—he wasn't staying. So instead of watching him walk for nothing in two years, they moved him now for a package of assets while they could still get something significant back.

Hughes is one of the NHL's best defensemen. He's 26 years old, a Norris Trophy winner who had 23 points in 26 games this season before the trade. He's been Vancouver's offensive engine from the blue line for years.

The Wild, in essence, gave up three first-round picks to get him. Buium was a 2024 first-rounder who has 14 points in 31 NHL games this season. Ohgren was a 2022 first-rounder who has zero points in 18 games this season after spending time in the AHL. Rossi was a 2020 first-rounder with 13 points in 17 games this season, having just signed a new deal after being a trade target all offseason.

Why The Oilers Really Moved On From Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak

The Edmonton Oilers traded both Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak to get a goaltender with question marks... Why?

Here's the risk: Minnesota has received no assurances that Hughes will re-sign. They could be getting a two-year rental of an elite defenseman, which explains why Vancouver's return wasn't even more substantial. If Hughes had eight years of term, this package would look light. For a player who might walk in 2027 and has expressed interest in playing with his brothers Jack and Luke on the New Jersey Devils? It's probably fair value.

Minnesota built one of the NHL's best farm systems in recent years. Now they've cashed in those assets for a proven star who can quarterback their power play and log major minutes. Hughes led the NHL in average ice time this season at 27:26 per game. Whether he stays past 2027 is a problem for later. Right now, they're all-in on their current window.

For Vancouver, this is damage control. President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford admitted the franchise couldn't afford to lose Hughes, but ultimately it would be his decision. They read the room, understood Hughes wasn't committing long-term, and got out before the situation deteriorated further. Trading your captain mid-season stings, but it's better than losing him for nothing in two years.

Oilers Recall Defender After Big Day Of Trades

The Oilers have recalled this defenseman from the AHL.

Edmonton Trades Stuart Skinner for Tristan Jarry

The Oilers sent Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick to Pittsburgh for Tristan Jarry and Samuel Poulin.

"I think it's not so much a comment on Stuart Skinner, it's just really maybe time for something different here," Oilers GM Stan Bowman said.

Skinner is 11-8-4 with a 2.83 GAA, .891 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 games this season. He helped Edmonton reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two years, but they lost to Florida both times. He's a pending unrestricted free agent, and Bowman confirmed they hadn't held extension talks. The relationship had run its course.

Oilers Trade Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak: Acquire Tristan Jarry, Spencer Stastney & Samuel Poulin

The Edmonton Oilers made a couple of trades, adding Tristan Jarry and a key goaltender, while sending Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak to Pittsburgh. A second deal adds Spencer Stastney from the Predators.

Jarry is 9-3-1 with a .909 save percentage in 14 games this season. The 30-year-old cleared waivers last January after struggling, then spent time in the AHL before rebounding this year. He's been a big part of Pittsburgh's surprising start, but the Penguins are selling high on a goalie who was in the minors nine months ago.

The cost of doing business? Brett Kulak, a reliable defenseman whom Edmonton didn't want to move but had to include to make the cap math work. That's the price of swapping goaltenders mid-season when both carry significant cap hits.

"We certainly weren't trying to trade Brett Kulak," Bowman said. "He's a great person and a great player on our team. We're going to miss him. But in order to make the transaction work and the money going back and forth, that had to be part of it."

Oilers' CEO Talks Sense Of Urgency Ahead Of NHL Trade Freeze

Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson talks about the looming trade freeze, outlining the team's plans over the next two weeks.

In a separate move, Edmonton also acquired defenseman Spencer Stastney from Nashville for a 2027 third-round pick. Stastney has nine points in 30 games this season and helps replace Kulak's departure on the blue line.

This is a straightforward depth move. Kulak left a hole, Stastney fills it. He's not flashy, he's not even as good as Kulak, but he keeps the defence corps functional while Edmonton figures out if Jarry is the answer in net. The 25-year-old has been a steady presence for Nashville over four seasons, and the Oilers needed a body to slot in after losing Kulak in the goalie swap.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.