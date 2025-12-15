Why Oilers Fans Can Appreciate Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry is a fine NHL goaltender, having a good year. He went 9-3-1 with a 2.66 GAA and .909 save percentage through 14 games with the Panguins. Those numbers matter, and they're a big reason why the Edmonton Oilers traded for him.

But here's what makes this different: Jarry genuinely wants to be here. He wants to play in Edmonton.

In a league where seven-team no-trade lists are common—and we all know what those lists usually mean—it's refreshing to hear a player express excitement about coming to Canada. About coming to Edmonton specifically.

Jarry won the Memorial Cup with the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2014. He stopped 32 of 35 shots in the championship game against Guelph, helping bring the Canadian junior hockey title back to Edmonton after 48 years. He was a WHL champion that same year. He grew up in this city during his time with the Oil Kings, and when he had the opportunity to buy a home as a professional, he chose a place about 15 minutes outside Edmonton.

"Just my time playing there with the Oil Kings. I enjoyed it so much," Jarry said. "I had a lot of friends there, and I kind of grew up there a little bit, so when I had the opportunity to buy a home, that was kind of where I decided to set roots."

His wife, Hannah, and their son, Bennett, spend summers in Alberta. Jarry has skated regularly with Connor McDavid during the offseason. The connections were already there before Friday's trade made them teammates.

The Edmonton Oilers

Kyle Dubas acknowledged those ties when explaining the trade from Pittsburgh's perspective. "It'll be a great opportunity for him in Edmonton, where he's had success in junior with the Oil Kings and they made their homes there," Dubas said.

This isn't a player grudgingly accepting a trade to a Canadian market. This is a player who chose to live here, who built a life here, who wanted to come back.

It's no secret that Edmonton is a pretty solid team. They've got two of the best forwards in the NHL in McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Their rookies—Matt Savoie, among others—aren't half bad. The defence could use some work, but fans aren't losing too much sleep over it. And they went to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, losing to Florida both times.

15-11-6 | 36 PTS

But still, as a fan, you can appreciate Jarry's desire not just to play for the Oilers, but to want to be in Edmonton. That distinction matters more than people realize.

Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas mentioned that Jarry had repeatedly said he wanted to stay with the Penguins. But when the trade became inevitable, Edmonton was where he wanted to go. The connections here, the memories here, the life he'd built here during his junior career—all of that made this more than just another NHL destination.

His first game went pretty well too. Twenty-five saves in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday night. He looked comfortable, composed, and ready for the opportunity ahead of him.

Stan Bowman said it himself. "We certainly weren't trying to trade Brett Kulak. He's a great person and a great player on our team. We're going to miss him."

"It's cool," Jarry said before that debut. "It's an opportunity and I'm fully embracing it. I think it's going to be a fun challenge. I think being able to have a chance to reach the pinnacle of sports, you always want that opportunity, to be on this team, to be able to do that."

There's something to be said for a player who views coming to Edmonton as an opportunity rather than an obligation. Who sees Rogers Place as a place to chase a Stanley Cup rather than a market to avoid. Who spent his summer skating with McDavid and now gets to line up beside him.

Jarry is signed through the 2027-28 season at $5.375 million per year. The Oilers have their goalie for the next three playoff runs. Whether he becomes the answer to their goaltending questions remains to be seen. But at least he wants to be here while finding out.

The NHL had a wild Friday night with three significant trades that reshaped multiple franchises. One involved a Norris Trophy winner who Vancouver couldn't keep. Another saw two goalies swap teams in a change-of-scenery deal. The third was a depth move to patch a hole. All three tell different stories about where teams see themselves right now.

In a league where Edmonton often appears on no-trade lists, where Canadian markets struggle to attract free agents, where players sometimes view northern cities as career detours rather than destinations, Jarry's genuine enthusiasm stands out.

He won a Memorial Cup here. He built a home here. He chose to spend his summers here. And when the opportunity came to play here professionally, he embraced it.

That's worth appreciating, regardless of what happens on the ice.

