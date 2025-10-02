Knoblauch Locked In: A Vote of Confidence from the Oilers’ GM

General Manager Stan Bowman didn’t announce a new contract for Kris Knoblauch at yesterday’s press conference, but his remarks left little doubt about how he views the coach’s role with the Edmonton Oilers moving forward.

“We are working on Kris’ deal," began Bowman. "We’re not at the end of it yet, but I’m confident we’re going to get there, and we’re very aligned on that.

“I don’t think it’s as hard as people make it out to be. It’s not like I’m going to see things much differently than he’s going to see things.”

And yet, Bowman’s words were as notable for what he did not include. Term length, commitment date, salary, to name a few.

Though, for the sake of relevance, let's focus on what he did say. He offered a clear signal that the organization and Knoblauch share similar perspectives on how the team should be built, especially regarding younger players.

“We see things very similarly,” said Bowman on the developmental paths for players like Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard.

“They have more to their game that I think we can develop it. We just have to work with them and be aware that it does take some time.”

That shared vision is key, especially given what Knoblauch has achieved in Edmonton during a relatively short period of time. When Knoblauch was first hired midseason in November of 2023, he entered a high-expectation environment with little margin for error.

He then guided a team that was underperforming and injury-challenged onto a deep playoff run, which ended with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. In his first full season, he did it again.

Moreover, Bowman acknowledged the difficulty that Knoblauch would have faced joining the team at such an inconvenient time.

“They really had no ramp-up time," added Bowman in June of last season. "They made some changes and mixed things up and found the right combo."

While Knoblauch has been praised for his tactical adjustments, communication, and lineup management, the lack of a signed extension, as always, raises some concerns. The organization has had frequent coaching turnover in past years, and stalled negotiation or hesitation could be interpreted as a lack of commitment.

Yet, Bowman’s tone reflected patience and an expectation that the deal would get done.

“I’m confident we’re going to get there,” lamented Bowman.

For the Oilers, such public backing matters and Bowman’s approach has always included transparency about internal shifts rather than waiting until after deals are done.

The extension isn’t done yet, but Bowman has placed Knoblauch firmly in the club’s plans.

