Can Phillip Danault Find His Game?

After struggling all season with just five assists in 30 games this season, the Kings dealt Phillip Danault back to the Habs, where he had his most productive seasons.

Danault will help insulate Nick Suzuki, who is wearing a lot of hats for the Habs right now and it'll take some pressure off their young captain.

But can Danault, who's had some fantasy value in the past with his ability to score 15-20 goals and win a lot of faceoffs, find his game in Montreal?

He'll have some talented wingers to play with, and the Habs will give him every opportunity to fill their hole on the second line.

What do you expect from Danault's second stint with the Habs? Does he have any fantasy value?

