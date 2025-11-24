NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, November 24: Tampa Bay's Raddysh Once Again Productive with Several Sidelined

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster for the rest of the season. The recommended players and goalies are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and can be selected in standard fantasy leagues and/or for daily fantasy games.

Vladislav Gavrikov, NYR vs. STL (2% rostered) - FanDuel $4,500

Gavrikov is not a big scorer from the blueline, he leaves that to his pair mate, Adam Fox. What he does o is contribute across the board, helping in multiple categories. Gavrikov has stepped up offensively when needed while also dishing out 36 hits and skating 22:50 per contest. He benefits from skating next to Fox, as he is able to find open slots in the offensive zone with all the attention paid to Fox and others.

Darren Raddysh, TB vs. PHI (9% rostered) - FanDuel $5,200

Raddysh has shown that he is able to step in and up offensively when Tampa is missing either Victor Hedman and/or Ryan McDonagh. Both players are currently sidelined and Raddysh has posted a goal and five assists his last four games (upping his season totals to two and seven, respectively in 15 contests) while helping make up for their absence. Raddysh notched 33 points in 2023-24 and 37 points last season, and is on early pace to exceed that total, which could occur if Hedman is sidelined long term.

Emil Andrae, PHI vs. TB (0% rostered) - FanDuel $3,400

Cam York is still manning the Flyers' first power play unit while Andrae is the point on the second grouping. York is scoreless in his last four games while Andrae has three assists in that span. Many have felt that Andrae should be the driver on the man-advantage, based on his AHL production, but he has struggled to carry that forward to the NHL. That still remains the case this season, though he may be slightly fulfilling that potential now.

Roman Josi, NSH vs. FLA (92% rostered) - FanDuel $5,900

Saying Nashville has been a trainwreck is not a far off statement. Part - not all - of their struggles can be attributed to the absence of Josi, who missed 12 games with an upper-body injury. Josi, though, saw his production crater last season, falling from 83 points in 2023-24 to 38 in 53 contests last season. In the past, he has been able to raise the game of those around him, but that might be too big of a hurdle for even Josi to leap this season.

