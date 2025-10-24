NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, October 24: Mateychuk May Be Ready to Heat Up

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster for the rest of the season. The recommended players and goalies are usually rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and can be selected in standard fantasy leagues and/or for daily fantasy games.

Dmitry Orlov, SJ @ NJ (17% rostered) - FanDuel $5,200

As long as Orlov continues to produce and his price remains reasonable, he will continue to be highlighted here. Orlov is up to seven assists, three of which have come on the man-advantage, in six games while skating 23 minutes a game. He has become the Sharks' top blueliner in his first season in San Jose after signing a two-year, $13 million free agent contract this offseason.

Denton Mateychuk, CLM vs. WAS (2% rostered) - FanDuel $4,100

Mateychuk moved up to the top line the last two games, replacing Dante Fabbro to skate with Zach Werenski. He notched his first goal of the season Tuesday, and if he stays on his current pair, he should get a chance to display the offensive talent that helped make him the 12th pick in 2022. Keep a close eye on Mateychuk the next few contests to see if he can build off that strong game,

Zayne Parekh, CGY @ WPG (37% rostered) - FanDuel $3,900

Parekh was drafted ninth overall in 2024 due to his elite offensive potential. He displayed that talent in juniors, notching 33 goals, 107 points and 96 PIM in 61 regular-season appearances with OHL Saginaw in 2024-25. Pareyh tallied a goal in his NHL debut April 17 but has yet to dent the scoresheet in five contests this season. It's only a matter of time before he starts to score this season for the Flames.

