NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, December 21: Stamkos Turning Back the Clock in Music City

Emmitt Finnie, C/LW, DET vs. WSH (10% rostered) – FanDuel $4,700

Finnie, despite getting shut out Saturday, has a pair of goals his last four contests. He's been seeing time on the top line at even strength and on the second power-play unit, resulting in an uptick of ice time in both situations. Finnie is up to eight goals, 16 points (six on the power play), 65 shots on net, 60 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 36 appearances in his rookie campaign.

Vladimir Tarasenko, LW/RW, MIN vs. COL (15% rostered) – FanDuel $5,000

Relatively quietly, Tarasenko has been a significant roll lately. His goal and assist Saturday gave the veteran winger five goals and four helpers his last seven games. Tarasenko has made the most of the additional ice time he has received with Marcus Johansson (lower body) sidelined. Johansson returned to action Saturday, yet that did nothing to slow down Tarasenko.

Tage Thompson, C/RW, BUF @ NJ (98% rostered) – FanDuel $7,300

Thompson lit the lamp again Saturday, extending his goal-scoring streak to six games, during which he also has added three assists. This is the second straight goal-scoring streak of five contests of more for Thompson, who is trying to prove he deserves a spot on the US Olympic Hockey Team after being left off the 4 Nation's Cup squad. Tage is on page for 40 or more goals for the three time in his last four campaigns.

Steven Stamkos, C/LW/RW, NSH vs. NYR (59% rostered) – FanDuel $5,100

Just when many thought Stamkos was washed, he has shown that early judgments can be misleading. Since November 24, Stamkos has nine goals - including four on December 11 - and four assists in 13 contests. His hot streak has upped his season marks to 15 and five, further evidencing just how slow his start was. That, however, is in the past as Stamkos looks like the player we remember from all those seasons in Tampa.

Jason Robertson, C/LW/RW, DAL vs. TOR (100% rostered) – FanDuel $7,700

J-Rob came into Friday's contest scoreless in three contests, he ended the game with a pair of goals. The winger is up to 22 goals, 43 points (19 on the power play), 139 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-16 rating over 36 appearances in a top-six role. Robertson, a second-round pick, 39th overall in 2017, has posted at least 79 points each of the past four campaigns, including 109 in 2022-23. He is on pace for his third career 40-goal campaign.

