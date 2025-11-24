NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, November 24: A New Top line in Florida with Samoskevich a Part of that Trio

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster for the rest of the season. The recommended players and goalies are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and can be selected in standard fantasy leagues and/or for daily fantasy games.

Jake Neighbours, LW/RW, STL vs. CGY (17% rostered) - FanDuel $5,700

Neighbours returned sooner than expected, missing just three weeks with a leg injury that was supposed to sideline him five weeks. He tallied a helper in his first game back Thursday while skating on the Blues' top line. Neighbours is being counted on to provide scoring, to do so, he needs to shoot well more than he has, as he has posted just 13 shots in 10 contests. He notched 27 and 22 goals the past two seasons with 14 of those tallies coming on the man-advantage.

Nate Danielson, C, DET @ NJ (0% rostered) - FanDuel $4,100

Detroit promoted Danielson in early-November to fill their third-line center role. Drafted ninth overall in 2023, Danielson was injured in training camp and returned to play four contests at AHL Grand Rapids before he was called up. He was scoreless his first four NHL games but has a goal and a pair of helpers his last three appearances. Danielson should remain in his current role as the Red Wings look to lengthen their lineup.

Anthony Cirelli, C, TB vs. PHI (30% rostered) - FanDuel $6,200

Cirelli got off to a hot start to the season but has slumped in November, notching three points in six games while missing four contests due to injury. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov left Saturday's win with injuries and could miss Monday's game. If that happens, Cirelli should move up a line to center the first trio, increasing his ice time and scoring potential. Take a flier on Cirelli if one or both do not play Monday.

Adam Fantilli, C, CLM @ WSH (46% rostered) - FanDuel $6,200

Fantilli took a massive step forward last season, doubling his rookie season production, going from 27 to 54 points. Sean Monahan was the first line center but Fantilli stepped in ably for him while he was sidelined and has moved into that spot this season. Fantilli is on a major heater, lighting the lamp seven times his last eight games, giving him nine on the season to go with eight assists in 22 contests. Jump on board now before there is no room left on the train.

Mackie Samoskevich, RW, FLA @ NSH (5% rostered) - FanDuel $4,700

The new top line in Florida is Samoskevich-Anton Lundell-Brad Marchand. That will likely change when Matthew Tkachuk returns in early-January, but until then, this trio could remain together. Marchand has been brilliant since arriving in Florida while Lundell has done a solid job helping to replace the injured Aleksander Barkov. Samoskevich, a first round pick, 24th overall in 2021. had 15 goals and 16 assists last season and has posted three and eight, respectively, in 21 contests. If he remains on this line, a new career-high is feasible.

Braeden Bowman, RW, LV @ UTAH (7% rostered) - FanDuel $n/a

While most focus on the big moves made by Vegas, it's the smaller under the radar ones that have also improved the team. Bringing in Brett Howden was one, signing Bowman as an undrafted free agent was another. Bowman showed in the minors that he can score and he has not looked out of place since his call up from AHL Henderson just under two weeks ago. Coach Bruce Cassidy placed Bowman on the top line at even strength and on the power play and he has provided four goals his first six games in the league.

Drake Batherson, LW/RW, OTT @ LA (89% rostered) - FanDuel $6,500

Batherson just very quietly produces for the Senators. He notched 62 points in 2022-23, 66 points the following season and 68 last season with very little publicity. Batherson is off to another fine start, posting seven markers and 13 helpers in 18 contests, hitting the scoresheet in all but four appearances. A pretty good return on investment for a player who was a fourth round pick in the 2017 draft.

