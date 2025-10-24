NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, October 24: Toews Settling Back In After Two Seasons Away

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster for the rest of the season. The recommended players and goalies are usually rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and can be selected in standard fantasy leagues and/or for daily fantasy games.

Dawson Mercer, C/RW, NJ vs. SJ (37% rostered) - FanDuel $5,700

Mercer was held off the scoresheet in the season opener but racked up three goals and two assists in his next four games. After a one-game blanking, Mercer tallied two more helpers Wednesday. Mercer has bounced between center and wing and benefitted from first unit power play usage. His scoring pace will slow but he should notch 40+ points for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

Aliaksei Protas, LW/RW, WAS @ CLM (79% rostered) - FanDuel $5,800

Protas came out of almost nowhere to notch 30 goals and 36 assists with a plus-40 rating last season, helping Washington finish first in the Eastern Conference. So far, any thoughts that Protas was a flash in the pan are being quickly dispelled. Protas, somewhat quietly, already has four tallies and as many helpers the first seven games this season. Get on board before it's too late.

John Tavares, C, TOR @ BUF (95% rostered) - FanDuel $6,800

Tavares rebounded from a so-so 2023-24 season for him, notching 38 goals and 36 assists last season. He gave the Maple Leafs a hometown discount, signing a four-year, $17.52 million contract to stay in Toronto in June. Tavares is off to a strong start this season, sitting tied with Auston Matthews with four markers while adding five helpers in seven contests. He sits just two markers shy of 500 for his likely Hall of Fame career.

Jonathan Toews, C, WPG vs. CGY (6% rostered) - FanDuel $4,600

Toews, who sat out two straight seasons due to long COVID, began the slowly, which was not unexpected. after notching just one assist his first four contests, Toews has a goal and two helpers his last two games with two of the three points coming on the man-advantage. Toews will still have his ups-and-downs as he re-acclimates to the speed and physical play of the NHL, but the talent around him coupled with playing in his home city should aid that transition.