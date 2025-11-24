NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, November 24: Kings' Kuemper Is Loving LA Since Arriving from DC

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster for the rest of the season. The recommended players and goalies are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and can be selected in standard fantasy leagues and/or for daily fantasy games.

7 games on Monday, November 24

* = confirmed

Samuel Ersson, PHI at Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB (7 p.m. ET)

John Gibson, DET at Jacob Markstrom, NJ (7 p.m. ET)

Jordan Binnington, STL at Igor Shesterkin, NYR (7 p.m. ET)

Elvis Merzlikins, CLM at Logan Thompson, WSH (7 p.m. ET)

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at Juuse Saros, NSH (8 p.m. ET)

Akira Schmid, LV at Karel Vejmelka, UTAH (9 p.m. ET)

Linus Ullmark, OTT at Darcy Kuemper, LA (9 p.m. ET)

Goalies

Akira Schmid, LV @ UTAH (50% rostered) - FanDuel $7,800

Finding a goalie to profile was not easy, as several higher profile named netminders are going through their own struggles, making them a risky bet. Schmid lost Saturday in overtime but hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 25 versus the Panthers. Schmid, who has steped in as the Knights' top goalie with Adin Hill sidelined, has been reliable with a 9-1-3 record, a 2.45 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage in 13 appearances. Carter Hart is available in less than a week, but until then, Schmid will continue to see most of the starts.

Darcy Kuemper, LA vs. OTT (95% rostered) - FanDuel $7,300

Feel free to substitute Linus Ullmark for Kuemper, as I basically flipped a coin to decide which one to profile. Kuemper gets the nod as LA is on home ice and he too has been solid this season. In 15 appearances, Kuemper is 7-4-4 with a 2.38 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Kuemper struggled his second season in Washington but turned around his career last season in LA and has carried that forward until the 2025-26 campiagn.

