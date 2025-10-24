NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, October 24: Comrie a Solid Option in Net in This Spot Start

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster for the rest of the season. The recommended players and goalies are usually rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and can be selected in standard fantasy leagues and/or for daily fantasy games.

4 games on Friday, October 24

* = confirmed

Yaroslav Askarov, SJ at Jake Allen, NJ (7 p.m. ET)

Logan Thompson, WAS at Elvis Merzlikins, CLM (7 p.m. ET)

Anthony Stolarz, TOR at Alex Lyon, BUF (7 p.m. ET)

Dustin Wolf, CGY at Eric Comrie, WPG (8 p.m. ET)

Goalies :

Jake Allen, NJ vs. SJ (36% rostered) - FanDuel $8,100

No Jacob Markstrom, no problem, as New Jersey has reeled off four straight wins. The first three of those victories were posted by Allen, who allowed just six goals on 77 shots for a 1.91 goals-against average (GAA) and .931 save percentage. Allen was between the pipes more than expected last season due to a Markstrom injury but wore down a little due to the workload. Markstrom could be back in early-November, until then, Allen is a nice option to have in your league.

Logan Thompson, WAS @ CLM (96% rostered) - FanDuel $7,600

Thompson has improved his win total each of the past four seasons, going from zero victories in 2020-21 to 31 last season, his first as a Capital. He is showing in 2025-26 that performance was no fluke. The Capitals' No. 1 is off to a flying start, going 4-1-0 in five outings with a 1.61 GAA and a .927 save percentage in year one of the six-year, $35.1 million contract he signed with Washington in January.

Alex Lyon, BUF vs. TOR (28% rostered) - FanDuel $7,300

With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen sidelined, Lyon started Buffalo's first six games of the season. He has had his ups-and-downs, going 2-4-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .924 save percentage but has won two of his last three starts. UPL kicked off a rehab stint this week and was activated Thursday, so he is a starting optio tonight. In addition, Colton Ellis started and won Wednesday so Lyon's window as the top goalie may be coming to an end shortly, so this is a gut call here.

Eric Comrie, WPG vs. CGY (3% rostered) - FanDuel $7,800

Connor Hellebuyck started Thursday, so Conrie gets the nod Friday. Dustin Wolf, who should be between the pipes for the Flames, has righted the ship slightly after a brutal start, but Comrie showed last year he is a solid enough option when Helly sits. Winnipeg is a better team than Calgary, giving Comrie the edge - at least on paper - in the matchup.

Remember to bookmark The Hockey News Fantasy site for stats, news, analysis, rankings, projections and more, including the Sleepers and Keepers fantasy hockey podcast!