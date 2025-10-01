McAllister, Entwistle score in Orlando, Panthers come up short against Lightning

The Florida Panthers played what could end up being one of their last neutral site preseason games on Tuesday night.

Florida faced off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Kia Center in Downtown Orlando, something that has become a regular occurrence of late, but a game that could be in jeopardy due to the NHL shrinking preseason schedules starting next season.

It was Tampa who got on the board first, with Oliver Bjorkstrand taking advantage of the extra space allowed during a 5-on-3 power play and beating Brandon Bussi to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead midway through the opening frame.

MacKenzie Entwistle tied the game for Florida less than five minutes later, centering a pass toward Wilmer Skoog in the slot that went off a Tampa defenseman and past goaltender Jonas Johansson.

Two quick goals by Tampa about midway through the game gave the hosts (it was a Lightning home game in Orlando) a two-goal lead heading into the third period.

Ryan McAllister, one of Florida’s top young AHL prospects, scored his first goal of the preseason just 2:30 into the final frame to bring the Cats within one.

It was what you might call a goal scorers’ goal as McAllister was quick to one-time a nifty pass by Skoog through Johansson from a sharp angle inside the right faceoff circle.

That would be as close as the Cats would get, unfortunately.

Johansson stopped five of Florida’s six third period shots on goal, securing the narrow victory for the Bolts.

Neither team dressed any of their ‘big guns’ but that is expected to change in the coming days.

Florida and Tampa will battle two more times, Thursday in Tampa and Saturday in Sunrise, to wrap up their respective preseason schedules.

Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice has said previously that he plans to play many of his NHL regulars in the two tune-up games.

Florida will host the Chicago Blackhawks for Opening Night in exactly one week, on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Photo caption: Sep 24, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers right wing MacKenzie Entwistle (44) gets ready for the face off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. (James Guillory-Imagn Images)