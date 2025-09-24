Panthers Dressing AHL-Looking Lineup Against Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers will be in Raleigh tonight for their third pre-season contest of the 2025-26 season, set for a duel against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Panthers dropped the split-squad game against the Nashville Predators on the weekend, losing 5-0 and 5-3. The Panthers refrained from dressing any of their NHL regulars and won't be doing so once again tonight.

The plan laid out by coach Paul Maurice is to begin ramping up the intensity on Thursday when the roster begins to slim down.

Although the Panthers aren't dressing many of their veterans, the Hurricanes are dressing several NHL players, including Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Shayne Gostisbhere and off-season signing Nikolaj Ehlers.

Each player dressing tonight for the Panthers featured in a game over the weekend, the lineup consists of PTO attendees, expected AHLers and backup netminder Daniil Tarasov.

Among the active skaters for the Panthers are Jack Devine and Gracyn Sawchyn, two prospects with expectations to play key roles for the Charlotte Checkers.

“I take these games super seriously,” Sawchyn said following the team’s morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex. “It’s training camp, so having the same mindset no matter if it’s pre-season or whatever, I’m trying my best.”

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. EST at the Lenovo Center.