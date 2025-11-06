Panthers' Struggling Offense Meets Kings' Stingy Defense

It's been very difficult for the Florida Panthers to find results while playing on the road, and tonight, their task will only be tougher.

After dropping the opener of their road trip 7-3 to the Anaheim Ducks, the Panthers will remain in California to take on the Los Angeles Kings. In 2024-25, the Kings had the best home record, posting 31 wins in 41 games.

They've surprisingly struggled to pick up wins at home, owning a 1-3-2 record on home ice, but their stingy defensive structure keeps them in every game.

It's hard to generate a high volume of offensive chances against a team coached by Jim Hiller. The Kings are allowing 2.93 goals per game, ranking 14th in the NHL and are allowing 27.6 shots per game, ranking tied for 12th.

Tonight's contest appears, on paper, to be a defensive showdown. Both teams are posting near league-worst shooting percentages. The Panthers are scoring on just nine percent of their shots, sitting in 30th in the NHL, and the Kings are scoring on 9.4 percent of their shots, ranking tied for 26th.

The writing is all over the wall for this game to finish with a 2-1 or 3-2 scoreline.

Panthers in Los Angeles looking to break out of road funk

Although it's still early in the season, the Panthers are approaching desperate measures. They need to solve their road struggles before they dig themselves a hole that is too deep to climb out of. Following tonight's fixture, the Panthers take on the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sharks are a high-flying young team, but have plenty of holes in their roster. The Golden Knights are among the favourites to hoist the Stanley Cup this season and have been clicking on all cylinders at home, boasting a 4-1-1 record.

It's not must-win territory, but a win could go a long way in helping turn things around.

