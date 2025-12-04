Sebrango, Verhaeghe Return To Panthers Lineup; Bobrovsky Starts In Goal Against Predators

The Florida Panthers have dropped their previous three games, but they are back in action tonight against the 31st-ranked Nashville Predators.

As the Panthers attempt to turn things around, they'll be welcoming back Donovan Sebrango and Carter Verhaeghe into their lineup. Exiting will be Jeff Petry and Jack Devine.

Verhaeghe missed Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs as he and his wife welcomed their first child.

“It’s the greatest thing in the world,” said Verhaeghe about the birth of his child.

The 30-year-old has struggled to score goals a bit this season, but the recent stretch of games has seen a positive change. In his last three games, Verhaeghe has scored two goals and six points. He's up to four goals and 16 points in 24 games, but coach Paul Maurice has been impressed by his game as of late.

Sebrango hasn't played since Nov. 22 against the Edmonton Oilers, but he'll check in for his 11th game of the season and ninth game as a Panther. The 23-year-old has notched two assists this season but has provided stability on the backend when he's been in the lineup.

The two players exiting the lineup are Petry and Devine. Petry has skated in 25 games this season, failing to score, but has posted five assists. The veteran's play has improved since the start of the season, but the Panthers are being outscored 16-11 at 5-on-5 with Petry on the ice.

Devine earned his first call-up and has skated in six consecutive games, but he hasn't been able to record his first point. His ice time was low, averaging just 8:26, but he showed confidence with the puck, and he looks like he'll be a good player for the Panthers with further development.

Sergei Bobrovsky has had a difficult 2025-26 campaign, but the Panthers remain confident that he'll turn things around. The Panthers play tonight and then have a back-to-back on the weekend, which means Bobrovsky will play two of the next three games.

