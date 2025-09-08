Can Any Panthers Forward Challenge Sam Reinhart For The Goal Scoring Lead?

Sam Reinhart has led the Florida Panthers in goals in each of the previous two seasons, doing so with relative ease, but could he be challenged for the goal-scoring lead in 2025-26?

Reinhart has notched 57 and 39 goals, dominating at 5-on-5 as well as becoming one of the top power play producers in the NHL. Reinhart utilizes his hockey IQ to find open areas around the front of the net and has a strong shot, which he uses to beat goaltenders frequently.

Although Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and when he was younger, Brad Marchand, might be better all-around offensive players, Reinhart is no slouch, and no player is as dangerous around the slot.

With that being said, each season is different, and players could have career seasons or their worst.

Carter Verhaeghe

In 2024-25, Carter Verhaeghe had his worst goal-scoring season in recent memory. He struggled with the volume of shots he created as well as his efficiency, recording a career low in shooting percentage. With Tkachuk out until at least January, Verhaeghe should see elevated ice time at 5-on-5 and on the power play. He's led the Panthers in goals once before (2022-23), and could do so again with positive regression.

Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett finished second in goals scored last season before he took over in the playoffs and led the post-season in goals. He received an eight-year, $8 million contract this off-season, which comes with added pressure to up his production. Playing on the second power play unit likely harms his chances, but if injuries occur, Bennett is best suited to step up and take those opportunities.

Aleksander Barkov

Since Paul Maurice has taken over as the Panthers' head coach, we've seen Barkov's numbers take a bit of a dip, but his all-around game has reached heights very few players in the NHL have hit. Playing with Reinhart and Verhaeghe has converted Barkov into more of a playmaker, but Barkov has shown previously that he can score.

Twice in his career, Barkov has eclipsed the 35-goal mark, and it would shock absolutely nobody if Barkov turned up his offensive game and potted north of 35 goals once again.

