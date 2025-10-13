Daniil Tarasov To Make First Start Of Season As Panthers Take On Flyers

Daniil Tarasov will make his Florida Panthers and 2025-26 season debut today against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Panthers are set to embark on a five-game road trip after sweeping a three-game homestand to start the season. Sergei Bobrovsky was in between the pipes for the first three games, posting a .925 save percentage and a 1.68 goals against average.

Tarasov will likely play twice this week, as the Panthers play a back-to-back against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

The 26-year-old recorded an. 881 SP and 3.55 GAA last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but the Panthers are hoping to get the 2023-24 version of Tarasov, who posted a .908 SP and 3.18 GAA.

The Panthers and Flyers met this season already, with the Panthers defeating the Flyers 2-1 in the second game of the season. Bobrovsky wasn't a busy man in that game, turning 19 of the 20 shots he faced. Anton Lundell opened the scoring in the second period before Noah Cates tied the game later in the frame. Brad Marchand scored early in the third period, and the Panthers locked the game down, allowing just five shots on net in the final stanza.

The Panthers are hoping for a similar end result, the two points, but are probably hoping for a bigger score line.

