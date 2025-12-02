Despite Maple Leafs Place In Standings, The Panthers Are Gearing Up For The Playoff Rematch

The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs have become rivals of sorts. It isn't all too surprising considering they've met in the second round of the playoffs in two of the past three seasons.

The Panthers have got the better of the Maple Leafs both times, but the Panthers still have plenty of respect for the Maple Leafs and understand that thinking too lightly of them will cost them two points.

Panthers winger Brad Marchand has praised the Maple Leafs before, most notably throughout their second-round matchup last season. Whether it was a way for him and the Panthers to throw the Maple Leafs off their game or he genuinely meant what he was saying remains undetermined, but he once again had more positive things to say about Toronto.

"What are we, 25 games in? If you think that your playoff dreams are done 25 games in, you've got bigger problems," Marchand said Monday. "I know they don't think that in the room. Obviously, with the media attention and the fan support they have in Toronto, things get blown way out of proportion up there. They definitely don't think that in the room. What are they, four points out of a playoff spot?

"If people are thinking they're out of a playoff spot for the season, they gotta find a new job."

Plenty of chatter has surrounded the Maple Leafs' poor start to the season, but the fact of the matter is, with the parity in the Eastern Conference, the Leafs are tied with the Panthers in points and are just four points back of third place in the Atlantic Division.

With players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Matthew Knies, as well as emerging rookie Easton Cowan, the Leafs have several players capable of leading the team to wins. Still, they need better play from their defence. On Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they got just that, defeating the Penguins 7-2.

Marchand isn't the only Panthers player to acknowledge the different vibe playing against the Maple Leafs brings.

"There's going to be a lot of juice in the building," said Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad. "There's always emotional matches with teams we've played in the playoffs. They bring it just as much as we do. It's always a fun game for the fans."

"A good team coming here," said Jesper Boqvist. "I feel like our game has been pretty good, even though we haven’t got all the points we’ve wanted. A good matchup, for sure."

"We know if we want to go to playoffs, we have to play against them to go forward," said Anton Lundell. "We’re going to see them again. That always brings a little more energy for the game."

Both teams may be playing at a level far under what's expected of them, but the general feeling is that a turnaround is on the horizon for both teams. The start of that turnaround could come tonight with a win. The Panthers seemingly understand the challenge that presents itself, but now it's time for them to go out and prove how much it means to them.

