Former Panthers Center Scott Gomez Features In U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2025

Former Florida Panther Scott Gomez will be enshrined into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame as the Class of 2025 alongside Zach Parise, Joe Pavelski, Tara Mounsey and Bruce Bennett.

"The collection of talent that is part of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is truly remarkable," said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey. "Their extraordinary contributions have positively impacted our game and continue to do so today."

Gomez, a native of Anchorage, Ala., played 1076 games in the NHL, scoring 181 goals and 756 points. The former 27th overall pick of the 1998 NHL Draft was a pure playmaker, winning two Stanley Cups and a Calder Trophy in his NHL career.

Gomez left a long-lasting legacy in the NHL, playing with seven NHL teams, those being the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Panthers, St. Louis Blues and the Ottawa Senators, but his impact on the sport of hockey, especially USA hockey, goes beyond his NHL resume.

Gomez was unable to win any international tournaments with Team USA, but starred in several events. He featured in two World Junior Championships and finished the tournament with the most assists in 1999. Additionally, Gomez was a key figure in the Americans' squad in the 2004 World Cup and the 2006 Olympics.

The now 45-year-old wasn't with the Panthers for a very long time, playing just one season and recording two goals and 12 points in 46 games, but provided veteran leadership to a young team that was near the bottom of the NHL.

