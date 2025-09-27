Former Panthers Goaltender Returns To Toronto On PTO

Former Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer is returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs on a professional tryout.

Reimer's NHL career began in Toronto, with the Leafs selecting him in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Draft. Now 37 years old, Reimer played six seasons with the Leafs, recording a .914 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average in 207 games.

"I haven't had that much fun in a long time. And so it's been a special experience to be back here," Reimer said one day after signing with the Leafs on a professional tryout. "A lot of memories and a lot of good emotions. And really enjoying the moment and just enjoying being back. It's a lot of fun."

Reimer was brought in on a PTO because Joseph Woll is away from the team for personal reasons. The Leafs have not revealed why he needed to leave and have asked to respect his privacy.

James Reimer stepped onto the ice in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey for the first time in over nine years on Saturday and the veteran NHL goaltender couldn't stop smiling from ear-to-ear.

The Panthers are the team Reimer has played the second most games with, recording a .912 SP and 2.85 GAA in 123 games.

Reimer spent three seasons with the Panthers from 2016 to 2019. Reimer has bounced around the NHL quite a bit as a veteran, spending time with the Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres.

It's unknown if the Leafs will sign Reimer to an NHL contract, but it's a feel-good story for both Reimer and the Leafs fans.