Gustav Forsling Avoids Injury; Will Suit Up When Panthers Host Kings

Gustav Forsling was forced to exit Monday's 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an undisclosed injury after blocking a shot. Thankfully for the Florida Panthers, their top-pairing defenseman will be back in the lineup against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 29-year-old exited the game after playing just 13:57, exiting the game in the final frame. Following the game, coach Paul Maurice was unable to provide an update on Forsling's status. He mentioned that they would find out more the following day.

Nothing was mentioned, but today, Maurice confirmed that Forsling would be good to go tonight.

In 32 games this season, Forsling has notched one goal and 14 points, averaging 21:58 of ice time, the third most on the team. Forsling plays heavy minutes and against top competition. He's a trusted penalty killer and forms half of the formidable duo he and Aaron Ekblad have become on defense.

While the Panthers' blueline remains intact, Maurice has elected to make changes elsewhere. Luke Kunin will re-enter the lineup, swapping in for Jack Studnicka. Kunin has recorded just one goal and two points in 22 games. Studnicka was recently recalled by the Panthers, but in eight games, he's failed to record a point.

Additionally, Daniil Tarasov will step back into the crease for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky started the previous two games, picking up wins in both, including a shutout. Tarasov has posted a 3-5-1 record in 10 games this season. He's also recorded a .903 save percentage and a .284 goals-against average.

