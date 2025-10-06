Lightning's J.J. Moser And Scott Sabourin Suspended For Altercations Against Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser has been suspended for two games for boarding Florida Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist in Saturday's final pre-season game, and Scott Sabourin has been suspended four games for roughing Aaron Ekblad.

The 25-year-old Moser was given a game misconduct 13:58 into the first period. Moser was an important piece of the Lightning's blueline last year, averaging 18:51 of ice time playing alongside captain Victor Hedman. In 54 games, Moser netted two goals and 14 points.

Boqvist was fortunately uninjured on the play and continued after the hit. He finished the game with two shots on goal and one hit in 21:40 of ice time.

The 26-year-old played in 78 games last year, scoring 12 goals and 23 points. Although he didn't feature in many playoff games, recording two goals and five points in 13 games, Boqvist will play a more crucial role with the Panthers this year than he may have expected.

With Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek injured, Boqvist is skating on the third line with Mackie Samoskevich and Evan Rodrigues.

Coach Paul Maurice wants to see his third line play with speed and use their feet to put pressure on their opponents. He understands the line lacks size and physicality, but believes they can be effective in other ways.

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their respective preseasons on Saturday night in Sunrise.

Sabourin is expected to play in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch, but featured in the Lightning's final pre-season game as a physical force. The 33-year-old has played 47 games in his NHL career, notching two goals and eight points.

Ekblad was forced to leave the game after the altercation, but was a full participant in practice and is expected to play in the season opener tomorrow against the Blackhawks.