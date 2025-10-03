Panthers' A.J. Greer Receives Maximum Fine

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning didn't care that it was a meaningless pre-season game. The two teams don't like each other, and they make sure to let it be known.

Thursday's affair witnessed the two teams combine for 186 penalty minutes, and it started when Panthers winger A.J. Greer was given a cross-checking penalty for hitting Brandon Hagel up high. Chaos ensued following the cross-check, as Greer received another penalty for roughing and was handed a 10-minute misconduct. Greer was also given a game misconduct in the third period, bringing his penalty minutes up to 29.

No suspensions were announced, but Greer has been fined $2,213.54, the maximum allowable under the CBA.

Hagel exited the game following the altercation and did not return. At the moment, the injury Hagel sustained has not been revealed, and the timeline hasn't either. Hagel suffered a concussion in the Panthers and Lightning's opening round series in the 2024-25 playoffs, but the hope is that the injury was not a head injury.

The Panthers and Lightning will face off one final time before the regular season starts, with each team concluding their pre-season schedule on Saturday. The reactions of both teams should be one to watch.

Penalty-filled contest consumes Panthers preseason loss to Tampa Bay

The preseason continued for the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in Tampa, but it felt very different than any of the Cats’ previous exhibition games.