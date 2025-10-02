Panthers Agree To Eight-Year Contract Extension With Niko Mikkola

The Florida Panthers have handed Niko Mikkola an eight-year, $5 million average annual value contract extension.

The 29-year-old has been stellar since arriving in Florida, and the 2024-25 season witnessed him set career highs in goals and points with six goals and 22 points in 76 games.

“Niko has proven himself to be a dependable defenseman who uses his speed and physicality to impact both ends of the ice,” said Panthers GM Bill Zito. “He was an indispensable piece of our past two championship campaigns, and we are thrilled that Niko will be continuing his career with the Florida Panthers.”

Mikkola is known for his defensive game and physical nature, but the post-season saw him flash some offensive skill, something he began to do more of once paired with Seth Jones. Jones was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks, and once the two were paired, they began to bring the best out of each other's games.

Mikkola has been vital since his arrival to the team, and he'll continue to be a staple on the Panthers' blueline. His physicality and defensive abilities are valued traits, and they'll be called upon until 2034 when this contract extension expires.