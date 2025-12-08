Panthers Assign Jack Devine To Charlotte Checkers

The Florida Panthers have loaned winger Jack Devine to the Charlotte Checkers.

The 22-year-old skated in six games during his first NHL call-up, failing to record a point. Although he was kept off the scoresheet, Devine showed many positive flashes. He utilized his speed to help the Panthers' transition offense and win the puck back on the forecheck.

He averaged just 8:26 in his call-up but was able to fire six shots on goal. According to Natural Stat Trick, at 5-on-5, the Panthers owned 51.14 percent of the expected goals and held a Corsi For percentage of 51.61 percent. The Panthers were outscored 3-0 with Devine on the ice, but he was playing in an unfamiliar role on the Panthers' fourth line.

Devine will return to the Checkers with NHL experience and will look to improve on his stellar rookie season numbers. In 13 games, Devine has scored six goals and 12 points, three goals and two points back of the team lead.

Although Devine is listed at 5-foot-11, 173 pounds, he plays at a high speed and with a high motor. He's not afraid to get to the dirty areas of the ice and is always looking to get the puck to the front of the net.

He's been a top-end point producer at every level and appears to be continuing the trend at the AHL level.

