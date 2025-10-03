Panthers Claim Cole Schwindt From Golden Knights

The Florida Panthers have claimed Cole Schwindt from the Vegas Golden Knights, a year after the Golden Knights claimed him from the Calgary Flames.

Schwindt was a 2019 third-round pick of the Panthers, but was dealt to the Flames as part of the trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk come to Florida.

Schwindt played just three NHL games with the Panthers before he was dealt, and played just four NHL games with the Flames in two seasons. In his first season with the Golden Knights, he scored a goal and eight points in 42 games, dressing for one post-season game as well.

The Golden Knights and Panthers have a history of waiver claims, with Grigori Denisenko and Tobias Bjornfot previously moving between the two organizations.

Schwindt showed promise in a fourth-line role with the Golden Knights, improving on the defensive end and providing occasional offense.

With the injuries the Panthers are facing and the always-important need for depth, claiming Schwindt is a smart move by the Panthers. Centers are immensely valuable; another right-handed center is a welcome addition.