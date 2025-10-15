Panthers Claim Senators Defenseman Off Waivers

The Florida Panthers have claimed defenseman Donovan Sebrango off waivers from the Ottawa Senators.

The 23-year-old left-handed defenseman has played just four games in the NHL. He was drafted in the third round (63rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings but never played a game in the Motor City.

His four games of NHL experience came with the Senators, two this season and two in the 2024-25 season. Sebrango carries a solid 6-foot-2, 223-pound frame, but he doesn't use it as much as his former teams may have liked.

In all, Sebrango is a depth pick-up to provide security on the Panthers' blueline. They've already had a player sustain a long-term injury in Dmitry Kulikov, and if any other Panthers defensemen suffer an injury, they need players with NHL experience ready to go.

Tobias Bjornfot was called up from the Charlotte Checkers to be the seventh defenseman, and Sebrango will serve as the eighth.

Florida recalls defenseman Tobias Bjornfot from AHL Charlotte in wake of injury to Dmitry Kulikov

The Florida Panthers have made a roster move as they prepare to begin a five-game road trip.