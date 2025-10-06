Panthers' Jack Studnicka Clears Waivers; Will Report To Charlotte Checkers

Florida Panthers center Jack Studnicka has cleared waivers and will report to the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL.

The 26-year-old signed a two-way deal in the off-season with the Panthers and is set to begin his Panthers tenure in the AHL. Although he'll start the season with the farm team, Studnicka is likely at the top of the list of players to receive a call-up if the team faces injury issues.

In four pre-season games, Studnicka impressed. He notched points in all four games, finishing with four goals and five points. While the goals and points were positive, he did affect the game in other ways. He utilized his 6-foot-1 frame to be engaged physically, throwing eight hits and firing 15 shots on goal.

The Panthers did not place any players on waivers today and nearly made it through the pre-season unscathed, losing just one player on the waiver wire. Goaltender Brandon Bussi was the only player the Panthers lost.

The Carolina Hurricanes claimed the 27-year-old goaltender after he too impressed during the pre-season. In his lone game, Bussi turned away 17 of the 19 shots he faced against the Nashville Predators.

Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot was placed on waivers with Bussi, but fortunately, he went unclaimed and, like Studnicka, will report to the Checkers in the AHL.

