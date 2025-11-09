Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich Will Be Out Three Months After Undergoing Surgery

Florida Panthers winger Jonah Gadjovich will undergo surgery to repair an upper-body injury and will miss three months.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 25 and hasn't played since. Originally, coach Paul Maurice told reporters that Gadjovich would be out at least a week, but the injury clearly hasn't improved, and surgery was required to fix the issue.

“He is going to have surgery next Tuesday for an injury he sustained in the Vegas game, and it’ll be a three-month recovery,” Maurice said prior to Florida’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

Prior to the injury, Gadjovich played 10 games, notching three assists. Standing 6-foot-3, 211 pounds, Gadjovich is a physical presence on the Panthers' fourth line, recording 30 hits and seven penalty minutes while averaging just 7:57 of ice.

Noah Gregor has taken Gadjovich's spot on the fourth line since suffering the injury, and in four games, the 27-year-old Gregor has taken six shots on goal and thrown four hits while failing to record a point.

Gadjovich now joins Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Dmitry Kulikov on a list of Panthers players to suffer long-term injuries and undergo surgery.

The Panthers are back in action tonight against the Sharks, a former team of Gadjovich, where he played 78 games. The Sharks have been racking up wins lately, doing so on the back of sophomore superstar Macklin Celebrini, who currently leads the NHL in points with 23.

