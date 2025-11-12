Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk And Brother Brady Creating First Active NHL Players Podcast

Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk and his brother Brady will be creating the first active NHL players podcast.

The show will debut on Thursday, and the brothers are calling in "Wingmen." The show will be produced by Wave Sports & Entertainment. The news of the podcast was announced by Pat McAfee on his show, "The Pat McAfee Show."

Wave Sports & Entertainment is the same digital group behind the “New Heights” podcast featuring NFLers Jason and Travis Kelce. Episodes of "Wingmen" will drop every Wednesday.

A trailer of the show was released as well, and Brady described it as "two brothers, one mic, absolutely no filter."

“We can’t wait to bring fans along for the ride as we go through the NHL season and get ready to suit up together once again for Team USA at the upcoming Winter Olympics,” Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk said in a press release.

Currently, both Matthew and Brady are out with injuries. Matthew is recovering from off-season surgery, and he hopes to return to the Panthers' lineup before the New Year. Brady is also dealing with a long-term injury, as he sustained a thumb injury. He played just three games before the injury occurred.

This podcast is a great way to draw more attention to the game of hockey and have the fans more involved. Matthew and Brady's podcast will feature conversations with guests, “unfiltered stories,” “sharp takes,” “brotherly banter,” and “rare locker room insights.”

