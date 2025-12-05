Panthers Place Winger On Waivers For Purpose Of Contract Termination

The Florida Panthers have placed Anton Lundmark on waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

The 24-year-old signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers ($975,000) in the off-season, but has yet to be called up to the NHL.

Lundmark has spent the season in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers, where he's failed to record a goal or point in nine games. Last season, he played with Timra IK in the SHL, where he scored five goals and nine points in 49 games.

The signing of Lundmark came as a surprise, but with a 6-foot-4, 192-pound frame, the Panthers thought they could develop him into a bottom-six contrubutor.

Clearly, after pre-season and nine games in the AHL, the two sides were in agreement that the best course of action was to terminate his contract with the organization.

According to Johan Svensson, Lundmark will return to Timra as he is still currently under contract with the European team. Timra are tied with Farjestad BK for seventh place in the SHL, and Lundmark's return should help the team improve.

Timra currently rosters a Panthers prospect, Linus Eriksson, a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

Lundmark's tenure with the Panthers ended quickly, and it will ultimately go down as a failed experiment.

