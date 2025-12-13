Panthers Prospect Signs Two-Year Extension In Sweden

Florida Panthers prospect Simon Zether has reportedly signed a two-year contract extension with his SHL club, Rogle BK, according to Swedish outlet hockeynews.se.

The 20-year-old is playing in his third season in the SHL with Rogle. Through 22 games, he's scored one goal and four points. Last season, he was loaned to Västerås IK in Sweden's second division, HockeyAllsvenskan. He posted four goals and 12 points in 25 games.

He returned this season and has been an influential part of Rogle's success, and it's why he's earned a two-year extension.

The Panthers drafted Zether in the fourth round, 129th overall in the 2024 NHL draft. Standing 6-foot-3, 186 pounds, the right-handed center has a great frame that he is beginning to learn how to utilize.

Zether was drafted as a long-term project, so the Panthers won't be too alarmed that he wants to take his time developing in Sweden, rather than coming over to North America. He'll be 22, turning 23, when his SHL contract expires, and then he'll be eligible to make the leap to the AHL or NHL.

Zether is a two-way forward who excels in small areas of the ice. As he develops, he's rounding out his game and becoming a better offensive threat.

