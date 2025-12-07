Panthers Remain Optmistic About Playoff Chances; ‘It’s About Just Getting In’

The Florida Panthers pulled off a thrilling comeback on Saturday afternoon, and it could be just the thing the Panthers needed to begin repairing their season.

It wasn't always pretty, and coach Paul Maurice likely has plenty of notes about things he didn't like, but in the end, the Panthers picked up a vital two points after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-6 in overtime.

The Panthers trailed by multiple goals twice, trailing 4-1 in the second period and 6-4 in the third period, but a goal by Sam Bennett with 3.2 seconds remaining allowed everyone to forget about the negative things.

The Panthers are dealing with numerous extracurricular issues, in addition to being the two-time Stanley Cup champions, who now have the largest target on their back. They've gone to three consecutive Stanley Cup finals and have played the most games in this time period. Fatigue is becoming a factor if it hasn't already. Additionally, they are dealing with several injuries, two of which are to a pair of superstar forwards.

Despite that, expectations of the Panthers remain sky high, and they have continued with their mentality that 'beating who's in front of you.' Now, possibly more than ever, do the Panthers have to lean into it, and it starts with the general manager.

“There’s so many schools of thought on that, right?” Zito told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun prior to their loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 2. “There’s the ‘just getting in.’ We made it to the final as No. 8 seeds (in 2023). We won the Presidents’ Trophy (2022) and didn’t win (lost in second round). So, you never really know. That’s why it’s about just getting in.”

When Zito said this, the Panthers had lost two consecutive games to the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames. Following his comments, the Panthers would lose to the Maple Leafs before suffering their fourth successive defeat, this time to the Nashville Predators in overtime.

The Panthers continue to possess a positive mindset, and although this win doesn't ensure they turn things around, it's at the very least a start.

“Emotionally, we needed that game,” Maurice said postgame.

The Panthers are more than capable of turning things around, but they are five points back of the Montreal Canadiens for third place in the Atlantic Division, with three teams in between them. They are also five points back of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but six teams are ahead in the standings.

There is plenty of work for the Panthers to do, and a win against the New York Islanders today, one of those teams the Panthers are chasing, would go a long way.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.