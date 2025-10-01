Panthers' Ryan McAllister Healthy Again; Impressing In Pre-Season

Florida Panthers prospect Ryan McAllister underwent hip surgery in his sophomore season in the AHL, but the skilled forward is healthy again and has impressed during training camp and pre-season.

The hip injury forced McAllister to play just 16 games, scoring seven goals and 15 points. The undrafted Western Michigan standout signed with the Panthers after one season in the NCAA, where he notched 13 goals and 49 points in 39 games.

Since he arrived at the organization, the 23-year-old has provided plenty of intrigue, but the injury derailed what could have been the real kick starter to his professional career.

"It was unfortunate. I had a good start to the year, was feeling good and then went down in November," said McAllister in the Charlotte Checkers exit interviews. "Haven’t felt 100% but I’m looking forward to next year and coming back. Come training camp, I’ll be 100% and ready to go."

McAllister has been ready to go, proving to be a difference maker in the three pre-season games he's played in. He failed to record a point in either of his first two appearances, but against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night, McAllister potted his first goal of the pre-season on a play that highlights his offensive talent.

McAllister one-timed a pass from Wilmer Skoog early into the third period. He was able to beat Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson from a tight angle, due to the placement and the speed of his release.

McAllister is likely to return to the AHL this season, where he will once again play a prominent role in the lineup and be a key offensive contributor. With a solid start, McAllister could be in line to earn a call-up to the NHL as an injury replacement.