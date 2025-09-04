Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky Ranks Fourth In NHL Network's Top 10 Goaltenders Rankings

Florida Panthers Sergei Bobrovsky landed at No.4 on the NHL Network's top 10 goaltenders list heading into the 2025-26 season.

The Panthers have had representatives on each position list released by the NHL Network, beginning with Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart on the wingers list, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett on the centers list, and Gustav Forsling on the defensemen list.

Bobrovsky adds to that number.

The 36, soon to be 37-year-old, was outstanding once again during the Panthers' playoff run, recording a .914 save percentage and a 2.20 goals against average, while tending the goal for all 16 post-season wins.

The regular season saw Bobrovsky start 54 games, notching a .906 SP and a 2.44 GAA, picking up 33 wins.

"In helping the Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, Bobrovsky has gone 32-15 with a 2.26 GAA, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in 47 playoff games. The 36-year-old veteran has won at least 30 games eight times in his 15 NHL seasons, including 33 last season (33-19-2, 2.44 GAA, .906 save percentage, five shutouts). Bobrovsky's 429 career wins are the most among active goalies and 10th all-time," said the NHL Network.

Finishing ahead of Bobrovsky were Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck, Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy and New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin. The six goalies ranked after Bobrovsky were Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger, New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin, St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington, Minnesota Wild's Filip Gustavsson, Los Angeles Kings' Darcy Kuemper, and Ottawa Senators' Linus Ullmark.

Bobrovsky will face additional challenges this season. He isn't getting any younger, and he's played a lot of hockey the past three seasons, so fatigue could catch up to him. With that being said, he really hasn't shown any signs of slowing down and could be poised for another stellar season.

Panthers New Goaltending Tandem Have A Unique History Which Could Benefit Both Parties

The Florida Panthers enter the 2025-26 season with their superstar goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky between the posts, but his backup netminder will be different this season, and the pair share a unique history.