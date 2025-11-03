Panthers Set To Embark On Four-Game Western Conference Road Trip Without Jonah Gadjovich

The Florida Panthers begin a four-game Western Conference road trip on Tuesday and will do so without winger Jonah Gadjovich.

Gadjovich sustained an upper-body injury on Oct. 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights and hasn't skated since. The initial timeline given by coach Paul Maurice was "at least a week," but now we know that it will exceed two weeks.

Rob Darragh reported that he will not accompany the team on their road trip, and the organization should know more in the next couple of days.

Noah Gregor stepped into the lineup to replace Gadjovich and will seemingly continue to do so as the Panthers begin their road trip against the Anaheim Ducks.

This is the Panthers' second road trip of the season, and they will be hoping for better results on this one. Their first road trip was a five-game Eastern Conference trip where they finished with a 1-4-0 record, losing the first four games.

On the trip, the Panthers struggled to score goals, recording just eight goals, four of which came in the final game against the Boston Bruins. The Panthers' goal scoring well has been dry for most of the season, but it has been put on display on the road this season. The Panthers are averaging 2.5 goals per game, which ranks 29th in the NHL.

On this trip, the Panthers will take on the Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and the Golden Knights. The Ducks and Golden Knights are currently tied for the Pacific Division lead in points with 15, and the Kings sit a point back with 14.

Picking up wins on this trip won't be easy, but it's necessary if they want to remain in the Atlantic Division hunt. The Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens currently lead the Atlantic Division with 18 points, five more than the Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres, who are all tied in last place.

Gadjovich's absence affects the Panthers' physical play in the bottom six, but the Panthers need to find a way to maintain their level.

