Panthers' Seth Jones Not Expected To Receive Supplemental Discipline For Hit To Lightning's Brandon Hagel

In the third period of the Florida Panthers' 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Seth Jones caught Brandon Hagel with an elbow/forearm up high.

Jones was not given a penalty, and earlier this morning, TSN's Chris Johnston reported that Jones is not expected to receive any supplemental discipline for the hit that knocked Hagel out of last night's game. Following the game, Lightning coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Hagel's status.

The animosity between the Panthers and the Lightning has grown exponentially since the 2024-25 playoffs. The two teams have never liked each other and have been considered rivals due to playing in the same state, but with both teams rostering physical players who are unafraid to play a rough brand of hockey, the games have gotten a bit out of hand.

In the pre-season, the teams met three times, and twice the game was filled with fights and extracurricular activity after the whistle. Players sustained injuries, and fines and suspensions were distributed.

Hagel, who's notched 18 goals and 31 points in 32 games this season, has been in on the physical play throughout the rivalry. He's been on the receiving end of questionable hits but has also dished out a fair share. Jones, who's scored five goals and 19 points in 32 games, hasn't been as involved, but in last night's game, he truly introduced himself to the rivalry.

The Panthers and Lightning are set to play two more times this season, with the next game occurring on Dec. 27 in Florida.

