REPORT: Panthers Fear Captain Aleksander Barkov Could Have ACL Injury

According to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, there is internal concern within the Florida Panthers organization that Aleksander Barkov's injury could involve his ACL.

Earlier today, the Panthers held their first ramp-up practice of training camp for the veteran players, and it ended on a sour note when Barkov was helped off the ice without the ability to put any weight on his knee.

Barkov did not return to the ice, and following the practice, coach Paul Maurice didn't have much news to offer.

“He’ll get looked at today,” Maurice said. “I’ll have a better answer for you tomorrow.

“It’s beyond our control, so there's no concern," he continued. "We have to learn to win games without good players. If that's the adversity or the test that we face this year, and that's what we're going to do. I'm not a doctor, so whatever the report is, won't affect how we handle that next day. If he's not in the line-up on Opening Night, or if he misses an exhibition game, or if he's out long term, it's just not going to affect that day. We’ve got to win the hockey games. We got to prep for it. That’s all.”

If the report proves to be true, it'll be dreadful news for Barkov and the Panthers. An ACL injury at this stage of the season could indicate that Barkov may miss the entire campaign. The Panthers are already without Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek long-term, and adding Barkov to that list really depletes the lineup.

Panthers captain Sasha Barkov injured during training camp practice

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov needed help leaving the ice after suffering an apparent lower-body injury during a training camp practice.