REPORT: Panthers Sign Veteran Winger To PTO

The Florida Panthers have reportedly signed Noah Gregor to a professional try-out, according to Jason Gregor.

The 27-year-old is a speedy fourth-line winger with defensive upside. Throughout his career, he's been utilized on the penalty kill and as a checking forward.

Gregor spent the 2024-25 season with the Ottawa Senators and the San Jose Sharks after the Senators sent Gregor to the Sharks in a package which helped them acquire Fabian Zetterlund. In 52 games, Gregor notched four goals and seven points.

Prior to signing with the Senators, Gregor played 63 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring six goals and 12 points in the regular season before dressing for two post-season games. The six-foot, 190-pound left-handed winger started his career with the Sharks after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season and recorded a career-high 23 points in the 2021-22 season. Each of his first three seasons with the Sharks witnessed him spend time in the AHL, but since 2022, Gregor has been a full-time NHL player, spending some time as a healthy scratch.

The Panthers' three fourth-line spots are the story to watch in training camp and pre-season. Currently, Jesper Boqvist, Luke Kunin, Jonah Gadjovich, A.J. Greer and Tomas Nosek are competing for those spots, and now Gregor can be added to that list.

Gregor, if signed, following his PTO, may not receive much game action to start the season, but he could be a great addition to the lineup when the Panthers face injuries or when Tkachuk returns and players are moved to free up cap space.