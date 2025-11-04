Sam Bennett Returns To Panthers Practice; Evan Rodrigues Absent

Sam Bennett was absent from Monday's Florida Panthers practice, but he returned today ahead of their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

The 29-year-old ended a seven-game goalless streak on Saturday against the Dallas Stars, and thankfully for the Panthers, he is back in the lineup and won't miss a game. His absence from yesterday's practice was likely due to maintenance.

During today's line rushes, Bennett skated with Jesper Boqvist and Mackie Samoskevich.

While Bennett returned, the Panthers were without Evan Rodrigues. The 32-year-old hasn't missed a game this season, but was dealing with a minor injury during pre-season. In 12 games, Rodrigues has scored two goals and six points.

Luke Kunin, who hasn't played since the Panthers played the Ducks on Oct. 28, skated in Rodrigues' place alongside Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart. Whether Rodrigues plays tonight remains undetermined and won't be revealed until warmups.

Today's lines in practice:

Luostarinen - Lundell - Marchand

Verhaeghe - Kunin - Reinhart

Boqvist - Bennett - Samoskevich

Greer - Schwindt - Gregor

Forsling - Ekblad

Mikkola - Jones

Sebrango/Balinskis - Petry

