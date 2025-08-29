This week, the U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp was held in Plymouth, Michigan, with one notable absence.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was not there, as he continues his recovery from offseason surgery following Florida’s second straight Stanley Cup victory.

Back in June, Tkachuk was one of six players named to the U.S. preliminary roster, along with his brother Brady, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

With the Olympic Games in Milan not taking place until February, it gives plenty of time for Tkachuk to heal and work his way back to game-shape.

That’s the idea that Team USA General Manager Bill Guerin is rolling with, as he addressed the issue with media members at the orientation camp this week.

“Planning and expecting (to have him),” Guerin said, per NHL.com. “I mean, that's just what I have to do. And if something changes, then we'll change it, but he's on (the roster) and he's going to be on until he can't."

Tkachuk has remained in touch with Guerin and several of his American teammates, as they all look to build on a strong, albeit disappointing 4 Nations Face-Off tournament back in February.

“He called me and just kind of told me what was going on,” said Guerin. “It wouldn't be great for him get on a plane and fly right now. He didn't have to be here. He was upbeat. He's always upbeat.”

It’s been a busy summer for Tkachuk.

After winning the Stanley Cup for the second straight season in June, he’s taken part in the championship parade, played in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Tahoe, brought the Cup to his hometown of St. Louis, married his longtime love and gone on an amazing honeymoon.

Now his focus is on recovering from surgery and preparing himself for a run at a third straight Stanley Cup.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

From The Archive: Big Cat's Big Moment

Florida Panthers to be featured on 15 nationally televised games in 2025-26

Florida Panthers announce 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament roster

Former Panthers Fourth-Round Pick Signs AHL Contract With Kraken

Florida Panthers President Matthew Caldwell leaving franchise to join Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx

Photo caption: Feb 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates against Team Finland in the third period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)