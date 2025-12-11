An On Form Carter Verhaeghe Is Reminding The NHL How Dangerous The Panthers Can Be

Carter Verhaeghe might not be the only Florida Panthers player finding his stride, but currently, he's leading the charge and reminding the NHL just how dangerous he is, and how dangerous he makes the Panthers when he's at his best.

Whether it's his shooting luck seeing positive regression or a change of play style, one thing is certain: Verhaeghe has found his offensive groove, and the Panthers are riding his hot hand. The 30-year-old has goals in six of his last seven games, accumulating seven goals and 13 points.

Additionally, he's taken three or more shots in six of the last seven games. He's more active offensively and has been rewarded. He's also being recognized for his efforts as well, winning the NHL's third star of the week.

Although Verhaeghe is deserving of being the main recipient of the recognition, several players have turned their slow start around and are thriving.

Sam Bennett has been heavily scrutinized for his slow start, and although his numbers likely aren't where they were expected to be, he's notched nine goals and 20 points in 29 games. Sam Reinhart was also struggling to produce, but now, he's just under a point per game and is on pace for 42 goals and 79 points. Currently, he's recorded 15 goals and 28 points in 29 games.

Can Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe's Big Night Ignite A Change In Production?

It's time for Carter Verhaeghe to begin producing again, and last night's 8-3 win for the Florida Panthers over the Nashville Predators will hopefully do so.

The Panthers were desperately calling for someone other than Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell to elevate their game, and Verhaeghe, Bennett and Reinhart heard and answered the call. The last three games have been masterful by the Panthers' offense, but the challenge reaches a season high tonight.

The Colorado Avalanche are dominant. They've suffered just two regulation losses all season, and none have come at home. They play fast, relentless hockey that overwhelms their opponents. The Panthers need timely goals and ways to avoid being hemmed into their own zone. The Avalanche will apply plenty of pressure, but mitigating the damage is the key.

