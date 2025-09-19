Final Year Of His Contract and 36 Years Old, Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky Isn’t Worried and Feels Great

Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky has played plenty of hockey throughout his career, but the past three seasons of dominance are more than any other netminder in the NHL.

The 36-year-old has played in 162 regular-season games in the past three seasons and 66 post-season games. Not only has he just played in those games, but he's also excelled and could be considered the most important player on the Panthers' roster.

With the success comes the worry that fatigue could catch up to him, but Bobrovsky says otherwise.

"I had a good summer. I was focused on the mental side of it," said Bobrovsky. "My goal was to clean everything up, you know, to clear everything up and get ready for the season, and especially mentally, to be excited, to be fresh and not thinking much about hockey. I thought I did a good job with it. I felt like the summer was so long for me, and I'm so excited to be back. I'm so excited to see everybody, the guys, the coaches. I'm so excited to be here in this facility, locker room, everything. I'm hungry and happy and appreciative for the situation that’s in front of us."

Losing Spencer Knight for almost all of the previous two seasons forced Bobrovsky to dress in more games than the Panthers would have likely wanted to. The addition of Daniil Tarasov should give the Russian netminder more opportunities to rest.

“It is a huge honor, and a huge opportunity,’’ said Tarasov. “I was super-excited when I was traded, got the call from Bill and especially from ‘The Bob.’ It was a huge welcome, they said it was great to see me here as a Panther.”

The Panthers' confidence to beat any team they are matched up against is sky high, but avoiding external factors like injuries and fatigue can be unavoidable. Adequate rest and a rotation with plenty of depth, the Panthers possess, could help avoid those lingering issues that tend to affect teams come playoff time.

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky Ranks Fourth In NHL Network's Top 10 Goaltenders Rankings

Florida Panthers Sergei Bobrovsky landed at No.4 on the NHL Network's top 10 goaltenders list heading into the 2025-26 season.