Panthers' Daniil Tarasov Given Another Opportunity To Earn More Minutes With Start Against Predators

On Saturday, the Florida Panthers found themselves in a situation where it was best that Sergei Bobrovsky be pulled from his crease.

The Edmonton Oilers were having no trouble getting pucks by the 37-year-old Russian, allowing four goals on 17 shots. Coach Paul Maurice made the move to bring in Daniil Tarasov in relief, and it sparked a change.

Tarasov would turn away all 12 shots he faced, continuing his streak of never allowing a goal when coming in relief. The Panthers brought the game within one goal, but ultimately, two empty net goals sealed the win for the Oilers.

This wasn't the 26-year-old's first standout performance of the season, but it may have been one that begins to ignite some change in Florida. Throughout Bobrovsky's tenure, he has been the workhorse, skating in 50 or more games in every season as a Panther, except for the COVID-19 season. But he's aging, and his stats have taken a step back this season, and it might just be time to trust Tarasov to start additional games.

In six games this season, Tarasov has recorded a .910 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average, yet he has earned just one victory. His goal support has been rather weak in his starts. In his season debut, which was likely his worst game as a Panther, the Panthers lost 5-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers. Following that was a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils, a 3-2 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks, a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks and a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals.

In his losses, Tarasov has received just six goals of offensive support.

The Panthers take on a weaker Nashville Predators team tonight, which provides Tarasov an excellent opportunity to prove to the coaching staff that he is deserving of more starts. On the road, Tarasov needs to simplify his game and continue to turn away pucks, giving his team every chance to pot a few goals and leave with the two points.

Panthers make quick trip to Nashville for matchup with league-worst Predators

Panthers face league-worst Predators after tough loss to Edmoton, with Florida backup goalie Daniil Tarasov aiming to continue a stretch of strong play.