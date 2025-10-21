Panthers' Jack Devine Off To Impressive Start To AHL Career

The Charlotte Checkers, the Florida Panthers' AHL affiliate, are four games into their season, and so far, top prospect Jack Devine has impressed.

Playing in all four games, Devine has notched two goals and a team-high six points. Devine sits tied for second in goals on the Checkers, trailing just Ben Steeves with four goals. The 22-year-old is currently on pace for 36 goals and 108 points in 72 games.

Devine ranks tied for third among AHLers in points and tied for fifth in points per game.

The former 2022 seventh-round pick (221st overall) is uber talented. Devine is incredibly dangerous with the puck, able to carve through defenders and set up his teammates for Grade A chances.

The Checkers have started their season with a 3-1-0 record, in large part due to the play of Devine. While he is still likely a long shot to earn a call-up and even longer a long shot to stick around in the NHL this season, if he can play like this consistently, he can put his name in those conversations.

The Panthers have struggled to score early in the season, and they have already faced several injuries. Devine's play has been a bright spot. If he can prove to the coaching staff and management that he could be a high-level producer, he may get his chance to play in the NHL.

In the pre-season, Devine played in three games and although he didn't record any points, he was a threat offensievly.

For now, his job is to continue to score in the AHL.

