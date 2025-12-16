Panthers Prospect Mads Kongsbak Klyvo Will Represent Denmark At 2026 World Juniors

Florida Panthers prospect Mads Kongsbak Klyvo will represent Team Denmark at the 2026 World Junior Championship.

It will be the first time Klyvo will represent Denmark at the world juniors. Last season in the world junior qualifiers, Klyvo posted three assists in five games.

The Panthers selected the 19-year-old in the fourth round (112th overall) in the 2024 NHL draft. He was the Panthers' first selection of the draft class. Since the selection, Klyvo has continued his development in Sweden, playing for Frolunda's junior teams. He's yet to make his debut in the SHL, and according to his Elite Prospects page, he hasn't played any games at any level this season due to an injury.

He is set to return from his injury today.

"Mads Kongsbak Klyvø is a toolsy, above-average-skating two-way winger who shows finesse in transition. At 6-foot-2 and almost 200 pounds, he combines the ideal power forward build with projectable skating ability. Thanks to his ideal mechanics and low centre of gravity, he’s very hard to knock out of balance, but he’s also explosive and fast. In combination with a good work rate, his skating makes him a big-time nuisance on the forecheck and backcheck alike." -EliteProspects 2025 NHL Draft Guide.

The Danish team will be competing to avoid regulation at this year's event. The roster features just one NHL-drafted player, and that's Kylvo.

Denmark has been placed in Group B and will take on Canada, Czechia, Finland, and Latvia. Defeating Canada, Czechia, or Finland is a tough ask, but if they want to avoid a regulation series, defeating Latvia is a must.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.