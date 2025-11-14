Special Teams Improvement Will Help Panthers Pile On Wins

The Florida Panthers have been inconsistent to start the season and own a 9-7-1 record, sitting in fifth place in the Atlantic Division.

There are several issues the Panthers have been dealing with to start the season, most of which they believe will begin to straighten out as the season moves along. One aspect of their game they hope they can improve sooner, rather than later, is their special teams.

The Panthers' power play ranks 16th in the NHL, clicking at just 20 percent. The penalty kill hasn't fared too well either, as the Panthers are killing just 78 percent of their penalties, ranking 20th in the NHL.

Without Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, the power play was expected to take a hit, but the current crop of players and the coaching staff still firmly believe they can perform at a better level than they are.

The power play has been heating up recently after an abysmal start, and as a result, the Panthers have had more success stringing wins together.

“The last couple of games look quite a bit different,” said Panthers coach Paul Maurice. “It feels different. It's faster, and because it's faster, there's more options, so we're working off both sides. It's trending in the right way.”

The penalty kill, too, has taken some damage on the injury front. Barkov's absence has been felt, and Dmitry Kulikov's has affected their ability to block shots and clear the front of their net. Donovan Sebrango's emergence can come into play on the penalty kill and allow Seth Jones some additional rest, but as of now, it has continued to allow too many goals.

Although keeping the puck out of your own net is the main goal while killing a penalty, the Panthers in the last few seasons have been a threat to score themselves. In 2025-26, the Panthers have scored just two shorthanded goals in 17 games, two fewer than the top-ranked New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

The Panthers remain confident in their 5-on-5 game and feel they have the upper hand against most, if not every, team. If the special teams can improve, a win streak could be around the corner.

