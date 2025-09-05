Three Panthers Forwards Who Must Step Up In Matthew Tkachuk's Absence

The Florida Panthers will begin their quest for a third consecutive Stanley Cup win without one of their cornerstone forwards, as Matthew Tkachuk recovers from surgery.

The Panthers remain well-positioned to be one of the best teams in the NHL even without Tkachuk in their lineup, but his absence while he recovers from a torn hip abductor and a sports hernia will be felt. No Panther player fires more shots on goal, dominates the front of the opponents' net and moves the puck as efficiently on the power play as the 27-year-old.

With that being said, the Panthers' deep forward group possesses players who can't single-handedly replace Tkachuk's production, but should be able to help mitigate the loss.

Here are three players who must step up in Tkachuk's absence.

Mackie Samoskevich

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Samoskevich is predicted by many to be the breakout candidate for the Panthers. Soon to be 23 years old and with a full season under his belt, the expectation is that Samoskevich relishes in a more advanced role.

The 24th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft is a lethal shooter, able to beat goaltenders cleanly with a wrist shot or a one-timer. Because his shot stands out, other areas of his game have become underrated. He's a strong skater with good playmaking instincts and a quietly efficient two-way game.

Samoskevich has the formula to be a top-six player on the Panthers; all he needs to do is take advantage of the opportunity that has presented itself.

Carter Verhaeghe

Verhaeghe's skillset isn't a surprise anymore. The 30-year-old has been electric since joining the Panthers back in the 2020-21 season, setting career highs of 42 goals and 73 points. At his best, Verhaeghe is taking every opportunity to throw pucks at the net, but the 2024-25 season witnessed him veer away from what previously worked.

He finished the season with just 20 goals and 53 points while only firing 242 shots on goal. His 8.3 shooting percentage was 5.5 percent lower than his next-worst season.

With Tkachuk out, Verhaeghe could be elevated to the first power play unit, which could help him sort out his shooting percentage troubles.

Evan Rodrigues

Rodrigues has been the main topic of trade discussions surrounding the Panthers this off-season, but according to several reports, the plan is for Rodrigues to stay put, at least until Tkachuk returns.

The 32-year-old has recorded 30 or more points in four consecutive seasons, spending the previous two as a middle-six forward for the Panthers.

He'll likely be stapled to Sam Bennett's wing, and although the 2025-26 season is filled with plenty of uncertainty for Rodrigues, he's in an excellent position to succeed on the Panthers roster.