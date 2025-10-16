Three Panthers Players Who Need To Up Their Production

The Florida Panthers have dropped the first two games of their current five-game road trip, in large part due to a lack of offense.

This season, the Panthers are averaging just 2.8 goals per game, which ranks 22nd in the NHL. The Panthers as a whole need more offense, but in particular, they need more production from some of their veteran forwards.

Here are three players the Panthers need to begin scoring to right the ship.

Sam Bennett

Through five games, Bennett has recorded just one goal, which came in the Panthers' 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. Bennett set a career high in points last season and notched his second-highest goal tally, but through five games, goals have been difficult to come by.

The 29-year-old signed a lucrative eight-year, $8-million contract in the off-season, and after the news that Aleksander Barkov will likely miss the entire NHL regular season, additional pressure was placed on the shoulders of Bennett. He's averaging a career-high in ice time, averaging 30 seconds more than last season, but so far, Bennett has faltered under the pressure.

Skating on the top line with Brad Marchand and Mackie Samoskevich, the Panthers need more from Bennett, and his team's worst -1.6 goals scored above expected needs to improve.

Sam Reinhart

Reinhart comes in second last on the team with -1.2 goals scored above expected, according to MoneyPuck. Reinhart has two goals and three points through five games, but the Panthers need more from a player averaging over 20:00 of ice time. He hasn't feared shooting the puck, throwing 15 shots on goal, but the production is required from a player earning $8.625 million a season.

The on-ice results have been positive for Reinhart, owning the second-best expected goals percentage (67.34) according to Natural Stat Trick. If Reinhart sticks to the process, the goals should follow, but the Panthers need the production to end the current skid.

Carter Verhaeghe

Ranking third last on the Panthers in goals scored above expected is Verhaeghe, who's posted just one goal and one assist. The 2024-25 campaign was a letdown in terms of individual production, and the Panthers are banking on a rebound.

Through five games, Verhaeghe has thrown 13 shots on net, good enough for a 7.7 shooting percentage. The 30-year-old posted a career-worst shooting percentage last season at 8.3 percent. Verhaeghe can't be deterred from shooting, but he does need to get into more high-danger areas to show off his excellent release.

Honorable mention is Eetu Luostarinen, who has yet to record a point. Luostarinen's most common linemate is Anton Lundell, who has five points in five games.

