Kings Look To Bounce Back As They Face The Canucks

After enduring possibly the worst loss of their season to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, the Los Angeles Kings (11-6-7) are back home where they will face the Vancouver Canucks (10-13-2) as they look for a bounce back victory. Puck drop is set for 7:00PM ET/10:00PM ET.Ducks Stun Kings in Shootout After L.A. Blows Two-Goal Third-Period Lead The Kings had the game in their hands — and let it slip through their gloves. Up two goals in the third period, Los Angeles unraveled stunningly, watching a sure win dissolve into a demoralizing loss.
Both the Kings and Canucks are on the second night of a back-to-back, meaning this could be a sloppy game where every bounce matters. The more disciplined team will likely walk away victorious. In their last 10, LA is 5-2-3 while Vancouver continues to struggle with a 3-5-2 record in their last 10.
Anton Forsberg (3-2-2) will make his eight start of the season after Darcy Kuemper appeared against Anaheim on Friday. Otherwise, the lineup will stay the same with Doughty and Foegele still sideline due to injury.
*Indicates Leading Scorer
Forwards
First Line: Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe*
Second Line: Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore
Third Line: Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Fourth Line: Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Defense
1st Pair: Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson
2nd Pair: Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke
3rd Pair: Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci
Goaltenders: Anton Forsberg (Starter) Darcy Kuemper (Backup)Kings Forwards Quarter Review: Kempe Leads the Forwards With the NHL 2025-26 season officially a quarter of the way through, let's take a look at the Kings' forwards and how they have been doing so far this season.
Kevin Lankinen (4-7-2) is expected to make his 13th start of the season after missing the first two games of the road trip due to a personal reason. He has since joined the Canucks on the road. Vancouver continues to deal with countless injuries as they're one of, if not the most injured team in the NHL this season.
*Indicates Leading Scorer
Forwards
First Line: Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson* -- Jake DeBrusk
Second Line: Brock Boeser -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland
Third Line: Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Fourth Line: Arshdeep Bains -- Lukas Reichel -- Linus Karlsson
Defense
1st Pair: Quinn Hughes* -- Filip Hronek
2nd Pair: Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
3rd Pair: Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Goaltenders: Kevin Lankinen (Starter) Nikita Tolopilo (Backup)
Bottom Line
The Kings need to take advantage of a depleted Canucks team on the second night of a back-to-back. Vancouver's centre depth is currently severely outmatched by the Kings centre core. Quinton Byfield, Anze Kopitar, and Phillip Danault must be at their best at the face-off dot to ensure the Kings gain possession as much as possible to wear out the already tired Canucks. After a shocking defeat to the Ducks, a win tonight is a great way to get momentum back in the favour of the Kings.
